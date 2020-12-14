Mouni Roy's Heads To Udaipur After Attending Punit Pathak-Nidhi Moony Singh's Wedding

On December 14, 2020, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself walking around. Mouni informed her fans that she has arrived Udaipur after attending her Jhalak Dikhla Jaa choreographer and friend Punit Pathak’s wedding in Lonavala. She looks elegant wearing Payal Singhal’s designed, beige coloured outfit and white sneakers.

Mouni Roy heads to Udaipur

In the video, Mouni can be seen goofing around while also flaunting her elegance. She wore minimal make-up and kept her straight hair loose. She completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses. To the post, Mouni added Kishore Kumar’s Chala Jata Hoon song. Her caption read, “Hello Udaipur, I love you x. In a @payalsinghal after so long. I missed wearing your clothes”.

Many of her fans went gaga over her beauty and were quick enough to like and comment on the post. A fan wrote, “Stunning” with a red heart and clapping hands emoticon. Another one commented, “Beautiful” with heart-eye face emoticons. Several others dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

In her other post, she posted three pictures wearing the same outfit. In the picture, she can be seen smiling as she poses in front of a wall. In the caption, the Naagin fame wrote, “have a good day or just smile through the tears” with a smiling face emoticon. The pace tagged in the picture is Udaipur-The city of lakes. Her co-actor Adaa Khan dropped several heart-eye face emoticons.

Mouni Roy recently attended the wedding of her friend Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh in Lonavala. The couple tied the knot on December 11 in an intimate ceremony and the reception took place on the following day. She took the road trip with her friends Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan. Several pictures and videos of Mouni grooving to the beats of Kajra Re has gone viral on social media. Shakti Mohan too shared a video dancing with her sister Mukti Mohan and Mouni. She captioned the video, “Ladyssssss. Hit the floor. ‘#bollywoodunleashed’, ‘#shimmyshimmy’ @muktimohan @iamkrutimahesh @imouniroy @rahuldid ‘#psenitak’ @punitjpathakofficial @nidhimoonysingh”.

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

