Shakti Mohan Grooves To 'Vibe Hai' With Dharmesh At Punit Pathak And Nidhi's Wedding

Popular choreographer Shakti Mohan has been sharing glimpses of Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh’s wedding and she recently shared yet another fun clip of her where she was seen with another popular choreographer, Dharmesh. Let’s glance through Shakti Mohan’s dance videos and the fun she had at Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh’s wedding.

Shakti Mohan’s fun grooves with Dharmesh & others

Shakti Mohan recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this video in which she can be seen in a dazzling golden-lilac lehenga and dancing to the tunes of Divine’s Vibe Hai with another spectacular performer, Dharmesh Yelande and other celebrity artists including Mukti Mohan and Mouni Roy. They were all seen enjoying the wedding to the fullest. Shakti Mohan also mentioned all of them in her post with a caption stating ‘vibe to hai’.

As Shakti Mohan’s dance videos are a huge hit among her fans, they were again delighted to watch her latest video where she had a blast at Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh’s wedding. The fans didn't miss out to praise her video but also added tons of fire emojis that stated how hot her performance was. Let’s glance through some of the fans’ reactions on Shakti Mohan’s dance videos.





Shakti Mohan’s dance videos

While speaking about Shakti Mohan’s dance videos, it’ll be interesting to see one of her first aerial acts in life. She recently shared this nostalgic video from one of her dance reality shows and shared the story behind it. She recalled the time when she was told to do an aerial act and said how she assumed that she would sit on a metal ring and hang around it but there were aerial straps on which she couldn't even hang on for a few seconds.

She added how it would hurt the wrist and shoulders so much. She also added how her entire weight of the body would just come on the arms and how fingers would start opening up from the pressure of the bodyweight and the same thing happened with her during the rehearsals as well. Shakti Mohan also said how it was scary to another level but had to make it look romantic. In the end, she mentioned how glad she was to have that opportunity to learn and perform this and thanked her friends and mentors who helped her through.

