Mouni Roy Slays In White And Grey Tie-dye Saree, Says 'I Feel Beautiful...'

Actor Mouni Roy took to her Instagram yet again to share a post in a saree and express her love for the 6-yard long outfit. The actor’s fans are showering these pictures with love in their comments. Scroll down to take a look at the picture.

Mouni Roy dons white and grey tie-dye saree

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram today on December 11, 2020, to share with her fans and followers pictures of her in a saree and tell them how much she loves the donning a saree. As per her Instagram stories, the actor was attending a function of her friend’s wedding. She wore a white and grey tie-dye saree, with a choker necklace and gold earrings. For make-up, Roy chose metallic eyes with winged eyeliner, nude lips and blushed cheeks, while her hair was left open.

Along with the picture she wrote, “I feel beautiful draped in a Saree”. The post has over 401k likes since it was uploaded three hours ago and Mouni’s fans and friends have left a number of comments under the post, in awe of her looks. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Mouni's love for sarees

Mouni’s love for sarees is often evident in her posts on the photo-sharing platform. She donned a red saree for another occasion recently, a gold saree for Diwali and more. Check out some of her Saree looks here.

On the work front

Mouni Roy was last seen in the Zee5 original London Confidential, playing the role of a spy named Uma Kulkarni. The movie revolved around R&AW agents present in London who are trying to investigate China's role in the ongoing pandemic, without knowing that they have a mole in their midst. The movie also starred Purab Kohli, Kulraj Randhawa and Sagar Arya. She will also be seen in the Ranbir Kapoor–Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji in 2021.

