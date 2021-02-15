Mouni Roy 'tries' Belly Dancing To The Tunes Of Justin Bieber's 'Yummy'; Shares Glimpse

On February 14, 2021, actor Mouni Roy took to her official Instagram handle and shared a Reel video featuring herself. In the video, she can be seen trying belly dance to the tunes of Canadian pop star Justin Bieber’s Yummy. In the caption, she informed her fans and followers that she is trying to dance just like dancer and choreographer, Shazia Samji. Take a look at Mouni Roy's videos.

Mouni Roy tries belly dancing

In the Reel video, Mouni can be seen wearing a loose black coloured crop top paired up with a black palazzo. Mouni wore subtle makeup and kept her straight hair loose. The actor can be seen looking into the camera while recording her belly dance moves, adding Justin Bieber’s Yummy song in the post. In her caption, Mouni wrote, “Tried. @shaziasamji à¤•à¥‡ à¤œà¥ˆà¤¸à¥‡ (Like @shaziasamji)” with a winking face and smiling face emoticon.

As soon as the Reel was posted, her fans were also quick to like it and drop lovely comments. Arjit Taneja, Aashka Goradia, Payal Shah and several other celebs dropped several heart-eyed face and fire emoticons. Shazia Samji too commented, “Finallyyy. Hot hot” with several heart-eyed faces and a fire emoticon. A fan commented, “Cute on one” with a red heart, while another fan wrote, “stunning”. A user complimenting her, commented, “Top notch”. Another user wrote, “Beautiful” with a red heart.

Mouni Roy is an active Instagram user and often entertains her fans and followers by sharing snippets from her daily life. In her another recent post on Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2021, the actor shared an adorable boomerang video featuring herself. In the video, she can be seen pinning a red balloon. The actor wore a beige coloured outfit and wore subtle makeup. She styled her hair in waves and kept them open. The Naagin actor added Selena Gomez’ song Love You Like A Love Song. She captioned the post as, “Did you know cows have best friends & get stressed when separated! Happy Valentine's Day" with red hearts and a smiley.

Her fans showered their love in the comments and several of them dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. Actor Shamita Shetty too commented, “Love u babyyyy” with several red hearts. A fan page commented, “pretty” with heart. A fan commented, “Awesome”. Several fans wished her ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’ and dropped red hearts.

Image Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram

