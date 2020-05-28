Mouni Roy Looks Every Bit Gorgeous As She Flaunts Her Toned Abs After Dance Practice

Mouni Roy has always shown her keen interest in dancing. As the actor is stuck abroad amid lockdown, she has taken to focus on her dancing skills even more. Recently, Mouni Roy gave her fans a visual treat as she shared some pictures of her post-dance session.

Mouni Roy shared a series of pictures where the actor is seen lying on the floor after having a good dancing session. The actor is seen giving goofy expressions as she rests on the floor. Mouni Roy captioned the post as "sleep sneak after practice". The actor looks absolutely gorgeous in a grey bralette and black sweatpants. She ditched makeup and kept a sleek ponytail for her practice session. Her look is completed with grey-pink sneakers.

Check out the post here:

The actor shared another post with more pictures of herself after her dance session. However, this time it was with a beautiful backdrop of her in-house garden. The actor is seen flaunting her perfectly toned body as she strikes a pose sitting on the floor. Mouni Roy posted pictures with the caption, "Dance, dance, dance." Check out Mouni Roy's adorable pictures here.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Mouni Roy has been sharing several throwback pictures, the food she cooks at home as well as her home workout routines. The actor was recently seen pranking her family members and spending some quality time with them. In the video shared by Mouni Roy, she was seen asking a tricky question and pranking her family members.

The actor was seen thoroughly enjoying her family members' reactions on the same. The video was posted along with the caption, "What’s UpDawg? 😂😂🤣🤣 #Jijuknowswverything🙄 @anishavarma & @aryboo.bakes doesn’t 😬😘 #sundaysx P.s @aryana_kumar all the desserts are over, please make some soon☺️"

On the work front

On the professional front, the 34-year-old actor was last seen in Mikhil Musale's Made In China alongside Rajkummar Rao. In the comedy-drama, she essayed the role of Rukmini, the wife of the protagonist. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated mythological drama Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan. Last year, Mouni Roy had shared a picture with Ayan Mukerji and announced her collaboration.

