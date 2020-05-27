Mouni Roy Has Just The Right Motivational Quote For Every Woman Out There

Actor Mouni Roy recently took to Instagram to put forth a motivating message for all the women out there. In the picture posted, a showpiece can be seen placed on a table as it is giving out a strong message. The note on the piece talks about how women must not let go of their strengths and strong features even if people try to pull them down.

Mouni Roy’s strong message for women

Mouni Roy has lately been keeping her followers updated by sharing various pictures and videos on social media to keep them entertained. She decided to uplift the spirit of fellow women through a recent Instagram post. In the picture posted, a quote about womanhood has been presented in the best way possible. The quote talks about how women are generally angels who float around freely.

However, when somebody tries to bring them down by damaging their wings, they might not retaliate in the best way possible. The quote speaks about switching to a broomstick to fly when the wings are damaged. The figure of speech tries to indicate that women can turn from angels to witches when their tolerance and strength are tested. The quote ends on a lighter note as it says that every woman is flexible in that manner. In the caption for the post, Mouni Roy has agreed with the quote that women are such. She has also added a few quirky emoticons to complete the caption. A number of women can be seen agreeing with her in the comments section of the post. Have a look at the picture from Mouni Roy’s Instagram here.

Mouni Roy recently urged her fans to donate whatever they can through an Instagram post. In the post, she can be seen talking about the initiative “United like Khichdi” as she is also a part of it. She has written in the caption for the post that to show solidarity to people suffering because of the pandemic, she has cooked khichdi as her meal for the day. Have a look at the post made by Mouni Roy to promote donations here.

