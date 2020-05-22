Mouni Roy Reveals She Has Been Stranded In Abu Dhabi For 2 Months With 4 Days' Clothes

Recently, popular TV personality and Bollywood actor Mouni Roy revealed that she has been stranded in UAE for two months with four days' clothes, in an interview with a leading news portal. In the course of the interview, she also opened up about her concern for her mother who is in India. For the unversed, Mouni Roy landed in UAE sometime March 2020.

Interestingly, in the interview, Mouni Roy said that she had travelled to the UAE in March 2020, for a magazine shoot. After the shoot, she decided to stay back in Abu Dhabi for two weeks and added that her next project was scheduled to kick off on April 15, 2020. Calling herself ignorant, Mouni Roy further added that she never imagined that the world will shut down and mentioned she is stuck there with four days' clothes.

As all the domestic and international flights have been suspended because of the pandemic, Mouni was left with no option but to stay in Abu Dhabi. While expressing concern for her mother and family, she said that they are currently in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. The report quoted her saying that she had been checking on them every day.

The actor added in the interview that she is relieved that her brother is with their mom at this time of crisis. She also added that her cousins also live close by, calling it an added advantage.

Meanwhile, talking about her quarantine days, the 34-year-old actor said that she keeps swinging between being anxious and keeping calm. In her conversation, she said that everybody around the world is going through a hard time. The actor has found comfort in the fact that she has a roof over her head and a warm family away from home, and added that she is eager to return to India.

Mouni Roy's upcoming projects

On the work front, she was last seen in Mikhil Musale's Made In China alongside Rajkummar Rao. In the comedy-drama, she essayed the role of Rukmini, the wife of the protagonist. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated mythological drama Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan.

