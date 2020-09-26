Mouni Roy In Black Swimwear Is All 'foot Loose And Fancy Free'; See Photos

Actor Mouni Roy has been treating her fans and followers with numerous photos and videos from her travel destination on different platforms. Recently, she took to social media and shared a post through her official Instagram handle. It features the actor chilling out in a black swimwear. Here is everything that you need to know about Mouni Roy’s recent post on the photo-sharing platform. Read on:

Mouni Roy is all footloose & fancy-free in this photo

Mouni Roy took to Instagram and shared a series of photos through her official handle on September 25, 2020, Friday. The pictures feature the actor while relaxing in swimwear at a holiday resort. The actor has sported a brown hat to match with her outfit. She has opted for minimal makeup and has applied a nude red lip shade. For a rounded off look, Mouni Roy has accessorized a delicate necklace with the swimwear.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Mouni Roy has written, “Foot loose & fancy free”. She has dropped a black heart emoticon alongside the description. Additionally, the actor has tagged the resort name, a global reputation management company, and a magazine brand. She has also shared a hashtag No Plans No Fuss on her post on the photo-sharing platform. Check out Mouni Roy’s recent travel pictures on Instagram.

Also read: Mouni Roy Gives Cues On Spending 'happy Sunday' With Beach, Book And Cuppa

Also read: Yami Gautam Twins With Sister Surilie As They Pose For A Stunning Selfie; See Pic

Response to Mouni Roy's Instagram post

Within an hour of sharing the social media post, Mouni Roy garnered more than 1,40,000 likes and over 1270 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities shared their responses to the pictures. Many among them called her cute, beautiful, gorgeous, pretty, and some even wanted to know about the travel location. On the other hand, various people expressed themselves with a series of emoticons such as heart-shaped smileys, hearts, rose, blossoms, fire, thumbs up, four clover leaves, crowns, claps, kisses, and hugs, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Mouni Roy’s recent travel post on Instagram that you must check out.



Also read: Mouni Roy Shares A Thrilling Clip From Her Latest Film 'London Confidential'

Also read: Kirti Kulhari Teases New Project With Pankaj Tripathi, Says ‘cannot Reveal Details’

Image credit: Mouni Roy's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.