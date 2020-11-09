Mouni Roy Oozes Glam In All-black Attire, Says 'lights, Camera, Action'

Mouni Roy recently took to Instagram and posted an array of pictures of herself in all-black attire. Mouni posed in front of the mirror and flaunted her makeup and hairstyle. Sharing the pics, she wrote, "Leave me behind in this wild adventure we call, lights camera action".

Mouni sported a bodycon full-sleeved dress and ditched accessories. As soon as Mouni Roy's photos were up on the internet, fans of the star rushed to drop comments on them. Adaa Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Aashka Goradia and several others dropped endearing comments. A user wrote, "If you post multiple stunning pictures how can anyone decide to just like one?". Another fan penned, "Super mind-blowing, fantastic princess and all". Many simply dropped several hearts and awestruck emoticons on the post.

Mouni: 'Lights, camera, action'

Also Read | Mouni Roy Opens Up About 'London Confidential'; Confirms It's Not About COVID-19

Mouni Roy recently also posted many photos with Arjun Bijlani and Aamna Sharif and the trio could be seen posing in a fun way as they celebrated their "decade old friendship". She captioned the picture with an amusing note which read, "I'll irritate you 50 times a day and feel no shame. You re my friends, you signed up for this!!!! A decade old friendship, endless to go" (sic). As soon as Arjun caught a glimpse of the same, the Ishq Mein Marjawan star wrote, "Many decades to go". Aamna also replied with a sweet note:

Also Read | Disha Patani Shares Picture Of Goku On Her Feed, Fans In Love With Her Pet

Also Read | Mouni Roy Announces Release Of 'London Confidential', Her New Espionage Thriller Film

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the film titled London Confidential, opposite Purab Kohli. London Confidential is helmed by Kanwal Sethi and is produced by Mohit Chhabra and Ajay Rai under the banner of Jar Pictures. The music in the film is given by Sanket Naik and the thriller garnered positive reviews from fans.

Apart from this, Mouni Roy, along with Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, kick-started the shooting for the upcoming action-adventure film, Brahmastra. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the shooting of the movie was put to a halt. The team of the film will shoot for 10-days and pictures from the same surfaced on social media. The film is slated to release in December 2020.

Also Read | Mouni Roy Shares Glamorous Instagram Post, Reminds Fans To "love Yourself"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.