Mouni Roy Brings Out The 'Naagin' In Her As She Poses In Sunset In These Throwback Pics

Mouni Roy is one of the TV actors who is popularly known for her role in Naagin. Her spectacular acting and beautiful looks have inspired the audience. She is quite active on social media and she often treats her fans to her gorgeous pictures. Recently during the lockdown, the actor shared some throwback pictures of herself on social media.

Mouni Roy's stunning throwback pics

Mouni Roy is seen spending some time around the seashore. The Naagin actor is wearing a multicoloured outfit. She has kept her hair open for the look in the picture. She used the hashtag 'how i wish' in the caption.

In her this post, the actor can be seen enjoying the beach view from the deck of a house. Mouni Roy is also seen doing some dance movies in the picture. The post gained over 171K likes on Instagram and the actor looks extremely beautiful in the pictures.

This is another throwback photo that the actor recently posted on her Instagram. The actor wore a multicoloured outfit and completed her look with a pair of glares. Fans complimented the actor for her gorgeous looks in the picture.

On the work front

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in Mikhil Musale's Made In China alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film released on October 25, 2019. She played the role of Rukmini in the comedy film. The Naagin actor will next feature in Ayan Mukerji's mythological drama Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Fans cannot wait to see the actor on the big screen with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

