Mouni Roy Shares Picture With Shakti Mohan And States How They've Come A Long Way

Mouni Roy recently took to her Instagram handle to repost an adorable click shared by popular dancer and choreographer Shakti Mohan. In the post, Mouni Roy and Shakti Mohan can be seen clicked together alongside a lovely message by Mouni Roy. Let’s take a look at one of the latest Mouni Roy’s photos in which she can be seen flaunting her bond with Shakti Mohan.

Mouni & Shakti's friendship goals

Mouni Roy reposted a photo shared by Shakti Mohan and replied to her heartfelt message through her Instagram handle. In the picture, Shakti Mohan can be seen tightly hugging Mouni Roy from the back as they share a laugh together. Reminiscing the love and bond with Shakti Mohan, Mouni Roy stated in the caption how they both came a long way from monkeying around in the college to jumping around being happy in life. She also stated how glad she was to have her in her life. In the end, she added how much she loved her and how she feels that she is the prouder one between the two.

All her fans were overwhelmed by her beautiful message for Shakti Mohan and depicted their love by adding heart and flying kiss emojis in the comment section. Many other fans found their bond pretty adorable and complimented them on being supportive of each other. Take a look at some of the reactions to Mouni Roy and Shakti Mohan’s photos together.

Mouni Roy is a well-known actor who began her acting career with the popular TV show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She was later seen in several other shows playing supporting roles. Her breakthrough performance was in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev and later in Naagin. She then became one of the most popular faces of the Hindi TV industry. Some of her other popular TV shows include Kasturi, Krishna Chali London, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Sshhh... Phir Koi Hai- Trittya, and a few others. She made her Bollywood debut in the movie Gold and was nominated for it at the Filmfare Awards. Some of her other movies include Romeo Akbar Walter, Made In China, K.G.F. Chapter 1, to name a few.

Image Source- Mouni Roy & Shakti Mohan Instagram

