Mouni Roy Says She 'wakes Up Every Day As Newcomer' During Conversation With Jay Shetty

On November 24, 2020, actor Mouni Roy took to her Instagram and shared a 42-minutes conversation video with author Jay Shetty. She penned a simple caption, “A beautiful conversation with Jay” with a star and heart emoticon. Her fans showed their excitement in the comments section. In the live video, Mouni heaped praise on the ''Think like a Monk'' by Jay Shetty.

Television actor Mouni is an active social media user and she frequently shares snippets of her personal preferences of movies, books, travel time and throwback pictures. In her latest conversational video with the British author, Mouni looked elegant as she slayed her black outfit with nude make-up. She can be seen wearing pink coloured lipstick and has kept her hair loose. Jay sported his casual look wearing a white tee and blue jacket.

Apart from being an actor, Mouni often indulges in reading books. In the conversation with Jay, she revealed that the last book she read was ''Think like a Monk'' and it has helped her deal with her past. The duo further discussed about mental health issues such as depression and anxiety. Sharing his insights, Jay responded, “All the adult challenges in life comes from childhood. If we never receive validation or praise from our families in childhood, we try to seek it from outside.”

Mouni: “I wake up every day as a newcomer”

Furthermore, Jay spoke about the patterns of negativity and human fears. Naagin fame Mouni revealed that she is a simple person who likes reading and learning. She added that she wakes up everyday as a newcomer. She firmly believes that to be happy, you don’t need much. She opened up about the invisible race and competition in human lives.

Mouni is an avid reader and is always keen to dwell more into spirituality and self-realisation. In her blog Travel and Leisure India, Mouni revealed that the two books- Autobiography of a Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda and the Bhagavad Gita changed her life completely. She believes activities such as workouts and meditation helps in being more productive.

