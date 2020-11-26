Mouni Roy Unleashes Her Love For Monochrome As She Asks For 'milk With No Coffee'

On Wednesday, November 25, actor Mouni Roy, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of herself. Unleashing her monochromatic love, the Made in China star donned a number of vivid expressions while striking a pose. Moreover, Mouni also unveiled how she likes her coffee in the caption for the post.

Mouni Roy’s steamy mid-week post

In the pictures shared by the actor, Mouni can be seen wearing a black body-hugging plain crop top which she paired with matching trousers. Flaunting her chiselled waist, the diva opted for minimalistic makeup, nude lips and highlighted cheeks to complete her look. Sleek and straight centre-parted hair added charm to her chic avatar.

Not only did the actor pose for the camera, but also gave away the detail of how she likes her coffee. While sharing the post, Mouni wrote “Coffee with no milk pl.” Check out the photos here:

As soon as the photos were uploaded, fans were quick to react. While many complimented her look, others had interesting things about her choice of coffee. Replying to her caption, a fan said ‘is there any coffee without milk’. Fire, heart and bomb emoticons have flooded the entire comment section of her post. Here’s a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Previously, in another post, the actor greeted all the girls who dream in a quirky way. Donning a sweater, the actor appears to be reading in the photos. While doing so, she addressed those who love reading by writing,

To all the girls who read by flashlights,

Who see dragons in the clouds,

Who feel most alive in the worlds that never were,

Who know magic is real,

Who dream...

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mouni was last seen essaying the role of Uma Kulkarni in ZEE5’s spy thriller London Confidential. She will next feature in Ayan Mukerji directed Sci-fi film Brahmastra. Along with her, the movie will also star love-birds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together onscreen for the first time. The part one of the trilogies is scheduled to release, this December.

