Mouni Roy Stuns In A Colourful Bikini Set; Grabs Attention With Exquisite Fashion Sense

Actor Mouni Roy recently took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself in a bikini set. In the picture posted, she is seen lying back on a poolside chaise lounge as she soaks the sun in. Through the caption for the post, she has defined her perfect weekend plan and her idea of relaxation. The actor has received a lot of compliments in the comments section as her fans seem to love her gorgeous avatar.

Mouni Roy’s relaxing pool time

Actor Mouni Roy recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself from her relaxing me-time. In the picture posted, she is seen slaying in a bikini set while posing for the camera. The picture has been clicked from a top-angle, highlighting her well-maintained physique. Her right hand has been rested on top of her head while her left leg has been slightly bent, to give a perfect pose.

She is seen donning a two-piece which comes with a matching long shrug. The outfit has been created with different shades of greens, blues, and whites. The bikini is dominantly orange in colour, making the whole piece look vibrant and chic at the same time. Her hair has been left open with soft curls which have been properly set on the seat for a perfect picture. In makeup, the actor is seen wearing a nude pink lipstick with light shimmery eye makeup. The celebrated actor has decided to use minimum accessories while creating the look, letting the outfit stand out.

In the caption for the post, Mouni Roy has written how she likes spending her weekends. She has mentioned that she likes having siestas on Saturdays and prefers spending her Sundays cuddling. She has also added a bunch of emoticons to describe her mood. Have a look at the post on Mouni Roy’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Mouni Roy has received a lot of compliments for her stunning photograph. A few people have spoken highly of her dressing sense while others have complimented the way she has maintained herself. Have a look at a few comments on the actor’s post here.

