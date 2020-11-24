Mouni Roy Urges Fans To Donate For Elderly And Disabled People

Mouni Roy is a household name today due to her successful stint in the television industry as well as her films have struck a chord with the audience. Mouni Roy's Instagram is full of the Naagin actor's beautiful pictures in different outfits and each one better than the last. But the Made in China actor took to Instagram recently to share a story, asking her fans to donate for the poor and needy people. Read on to know about Mouni's Instagram story.

Also Read | Mouni Roy Flaunts Her 'bewitched, Bothered And Bewildered' Look In Recent Post; Check Out

Mouni Roy's post urges her fans to donate for the poor

The Gold actor recently took to her Instagram stories to urge her fans to donate for the poor and needy people. Mouni Roy took a screenshot of a person named Anisha Varma's story and posted it on her profile. The story said that people at Gurukul, located in Bandhwari village in Gurgaon are suffering because of the sudden dip in temperatures in northern India. The story further read that the place inhabits around 525 senior citizens and specially-abled people who are short on resources, especially winter wear and warm clothes. The post urged people to share warm clothes, socks, blankets, hot water kettles to the mentioned number in the story. You can see the story here.

Also Read | Mouni Roy, Aamir Ali, Aamna Sharif Groove To 'Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din' At Diwali Party

Also Read | Mouni Roy Flaunts An Engagement Ring, Leaves Fans Curious

Actor Mouni Roy recently celebrated her 35th birthday in September this year and updated her fans with her pictures from the occasion. According to Biographywiki.net, Mouni Roy's net worth is $1 million. The actor charges around Rs 30 lakhs to Rs 40 lakhs for one show. Other than appearing in movies and television series, Mouni Roy also endorses brands. She started her career with the popular show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and worked in it from 2006 till 2008. She further went on to act in Kasturi, Do Saheliyaan and Junoon Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq.

She has starred in the television series, Naagin which is one of the most-watched shows in the recent times. Mouni Roy was last seen in Made in China starring Rajkummar Rao as well as Gold starring Akshay Kumar. She has also been a part of Punjabi films like Hero Hitler in Love, which released in the year 2011.

Also Read | Mouni Roy Shares Glamorous Instagram Post, Reminds Fans To "love Yourself"

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Also Read | Did You Know Mouni Roy Appeared In A Punjabi Movie As A Lead At The Start Of Her Career?

Image Credits: Mouni Roy Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.