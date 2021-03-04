Mouni Roy Shares Pictures In Pink Candy-like Ensemble, Check Out Her Post

Mouni Roy is back with another outfit of the day post, and this time she is seen wearing a powder pink dress. The actor looks glamourous as she goes for less jewellery and minimal makeup look. Fans have shared quite some love under the post, read along and take a look at the pictures and reactions here.

Mouni Roy shares pictures in a candy-like ensemble

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram account to share a couple of pictures of herself from what looked like a recent photoshoot. She wore an off-shoulder, pink tiered dress, with fewer accessories. Her hair was styled on soft curls and left open, with minimal and nude make up.

Mouni just added a "candy" emoji for her caption and further added the details of her outfit and the stylist. The pictures have garnered over 208k like, so far. Comments are full of hearts and fire emojis for the actor.

Mouni Roy on the work front

The actor recently announced that she will be a part of the Netflix original movie Penthouse, which revolves around 5 close friends who find a dead body in their house. She shared a still from the movie on her feed, on March 3. Along with it, Mouni wrote in the caption, “Can the death of an unknown woman test the loyalty of 5 friends? We'll find out soon in 'Penthouse', streaming soon on @netflix_in #AbMenuMeinSabNew” and tagged the cast and crew of the team. The movie will be directed by Abbas Mustan and its cast include Bobby Deol, Arjun Rampal, Sharman Joshi, Cyrus Broacha and Abrar Zahoor in pivotal roles.

Prior to this, she was seen in the Zee5 movie London Confidential, playing the role of Uma Kulkarni. Apart from that, she was also seen playing the role of Rukmini Mehta in the movie Made in China as well as Shraddha Sharma in the movie Romeo Akbar Walter in the year 2019. She will also be a part fo the much-awaited Ayan Mukerji directorial movie Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

