Mouni Roy Shares Still Of Her Character From Her Upcoming Netflix Thriller 'Penthouse'

Naagin actor Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share a teaser look of her character from the upcoming Netflix whodunit thriller Penthouse. The new movie marks the digital debut of directors Abbas-Mustan and stars Bobby Deol, Sharman Joshi, Mouni Roy, Waluscha De Sousa, and Manjari Fadnis in lead roles. On Wednesday, Mouni Roy shared a still of her character from the movie and wrote, "Can the death of an unknown woman test the loyalty of 5 friends? We'll find out soon in 'Penthouse', streaming soon on @netflix_in ". Take a look at the post here.

More about Penthouse's release and plot on Netflix

In an official video on Wednesday, Netflix India announced a slate of 13 Indian original movies including 41 titles across original series, films, documentaries, reality TV, and stand-up comedy specials — most of which will release in the 2021 calendar year. Penthouse's release was also confirmed by the streaming giant in their "See What's Next India" lineup for 2021. According to an official description by Netflix, the plot of Penthouse follows five married friends who share a penthouse flat as the perfect indulgence treat. But one morning, the body of an unknown woman is found in the penthouse. Friendships are tested, loyalties are questioned, and marriages crumble as the shocking truth unravels in this relentless whodunit.

Penthouse cast details

The movie will feature Bobby Deol, Sharman Joshi, Mouni Roy, Manjari Fadnis, Cyrus Broacha, Tisca Chopra and Abrar Zahoor in supporting roles. The movie is written by Girish Dhamija and is backed by Sunir Khetarpal and Gaurav Bose. Bobby Deol also took to Instagram to share a still of him in a dashing suit. Sharing the post he wrote, "What happens when 5 friends find an unknown dead body at their penthouse? A chilling thriller! Streaming soon on @netflix_in #AbMenuMeinSabNew". Take a look at the post here.

Mouni Roy's projects

The actor was last seen in the Zee5 film London Confidential. Apart from Penthouse, Mouni Roy will next be seen in the upcoming Ayan Mukerji adventure flick Brahmastra: Part One (2021) where she will reportedly play the primary antagonist.

