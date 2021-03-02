Mouni Roy Shares A Glimpse Of Her Goa Vacation While Enjoying The Sunrise; Watch Video

Mouni Roy recently took to her Instagram account to treat her fans with yet another glimpse of her Goa vacation. She shared a selfie video in a swimsuit. She wore a black and lacy bodysuit and was seen posing amidst nature while basking in the sun. She penned a short and sweet quote in a caption along with her post. Take a look at Mouni Roy's Instagram post below.

Mouni Roy in a black swimsuit

In the clip, Mouni can be seen walking on the grass in an all-black one-piece swimsuit. She paired her look with sunglasses and a gold chain. Mouni opted for a natural blush makeup look by sporting a nude lip colour. Her hair was left loose and flaunted her toned body in the video. At the end of the video, she flashed a beautiful smile towards the camera. She also added a song to the background which was Sunrise by Norah Jones. In her caption, she wrote, “Smiles & Kisses to all the lovers, dreamers & artists. Happy Morning!!!!” Take a look at the comments left by her fans and followers.

A look into Mouni Roy's photos

Earlier, she also shared pictures of herself while posing in the same swimsuit. She was seen posing amid a classic and rocky garden while looking away from the camera. In her caption, she said, “Forever the bookmark in my books!!!!”

She also shared another set of pictures from the same location that had been clicked from a different angle. As per her post, she clicked these swimsuit stills at Grand Hyatt Goa. and has been staying at the hotel along with her girlfriends.

Mouni Roy on the work front

Mouni Roy made her television debut by playing a supporting role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi followed by playing more supporting characters in Do Saheliyaan and Kasturi. She rose to fame with her portrayal of Goddess Sati and Shivanya Ritik Singh or Shivangi Pratap Singh in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, respectively.

She entered Bollywood in 2018 with the sports film Gold. In 2019, she appeared in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China. She will soon be seen in the upcoming film BrahmÄstra in which she will be essaying the role of the main antagonist.

