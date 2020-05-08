Mouni Roy Wonders If The Pandemic Is A 'nightmare Or A Purging'; See Pic

Mouni Roy is known to be quite active on social media. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, the actor has encouraged her fans to stay quarantined and make good use of the lockdown. Mouni Roy has also turned to social media for some entertainment. Mouni Roy has been sharing pictures of her daily routine at the time of lockdown. The Gold actor also recently shared a selfie with a confused face and she also revealed what she has been wondering about.

On May 8, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram account to share an adorable confused selfie. In the picture, Mouni Roy looked cute with her hair open and a confused face. Mouni Roy has donned a stylish black tank top. Mouni Roy in the caption of the picture is wondering if the pandemic is a nightmare or a purging or both. The Made In China actor Mouni Roy captioned the picture saying "Often wonder these days if the pandemic is a nightmare or a purging? Maybe both!".

Here is a look at the picture that Mouni Roy posted

The picture immediately captured Mouni Roy's fans' attention. Apart from the fans, television actor Aashka Goradia Goble also commented on Mouni Roy's adorable selfie. Aashka Goradia Goble commented on the picture using heart emojis. Several fans commented on this picture. Here is a look at the comments on Mouni Roy's picture.

Recently, Mouni Roy posted an adorable picture with her puppy. In the picture, Mouni Roy is wearing a white top and shorts along with socks. The actor shared two cute pictures where she is playing with her pup and is also posing for the camera. Mouni Roy captioned the picture saying "Hi puppy♥️🐶!". Check out the picture below.

On the professional front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the film Made In China. The film features Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Before the Coronavirus lockdown, Mouni Roy had been busy with the film Brahmastra that is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film Brahmastra also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Reportedly, Mouni Roy will be seen playing the character of the antagonist in the film.

