Mouni Roy Channels Her Inner Ophelia From William Shakespeare's Masterpiece 'Hamlet'

Mouni Roy has been sharing a lot of pictures of herself on her Instagram along with some homemade videos. The actor recently shared stunning pictures of herself where she can be seen among the greenery of her terrace. Mouni looks beautiful as she is surrounded by beautiful plants and greenery. The picture seems to remind her of a certain character from William Shakespeare’s play Hamlet.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor or Mouni Roy: Who wore the yellow outfit better?

Mouni's 'Ophelia' look

Mouni Roy shared four pictures of herself in which she is peering towards the camera from behind a beautiful plant. She is wearing a noodle strap white top. The flowers cover her face as their pinkness give a light tinge to her face. Mouni gave the picture a caption, 'Ophelia' with two flower emojis.

Ophelia is the daughter of Polonius in the play Hamlet. She is the love interest of the central character Hamlet. She is stuck between three men in her life, her brother Laertes who dislikes Hamlet, her father Polonius, and Hamlet himself. At the end of the play, Hamlet mistakenly kills her father. After suffering so much grief, she dies.

ALSO READ | Smriti Irani tells Karishma Tanna, 'hate the fact you are still slim'; mentions Mouni Roy

She posted the pictures from these series in two posts. In another similar post, Mouni captioned it as 'Godhuli Bela'. Godhuli Bela means the time of the day when the sun is setting and when cows are coming back after grazing. This moment of the day, when the cow's hooves make the environment dusty and the dust mixes with the beautiful sunset, is known as Godhuli Bela. These pictures show a streak of sunlight breaking from the clouds in the background.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy, and other female TV actors who competed in dance reality shows

Mouni seems to be a huge admirer of nature and also takes care of plants at her home. She had shared a picture of herself watering the plants at her home. In the caption of the post, Mouni added a lovely poem about trees. The poem is originally written by Joyce Kilmer.

ALSO READ | Mouni Roy wonders if the pandemic is a 'nightmare or a purging'; See pic

Along with nature, she seems to be fond of gardening as well. Mouni Roy posted a video of herself plucking out some tomatoes from her home garden on her Instagram. She also shared on her caption that her friend wanted some pudina and hence she got some for her. Adding to that, she also took pictures along with her dog saying that Miss Coco was feeling left out so she joined and helped.

ALSO READ | Nia Sharma to Mouni Roy: Television stars' top book recommendations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.