'Om: The Battle Within': Sanjana Wraps 'precious' December Schedule; Posts Pic With Aditya

Actress Sanjahan Sanghi who will be seen next with Aditya Roy Kapur in an action flick Om: The Battle Within, has wrapped up the December shooting schedule of the film. The actress took to her Instagram story and shared a picture from the sets with Aditya Roy Kapur while expressing her happiness on wrapping up the schedule just a day prior to New Year's eve.

Sanjana, Aditya wrap up December schedule

Clad in army uniforms, Sanjana can be seen resting her head on Aditya’s shoulders while laughing. On the other hand, the Malang actor seems to be indulged in a conversation with her. While captioning the post and expressing her happiness, the Dil Bechara actress wrote, “As 2020 wraps, so does our most precious & invigorating December schedule. Grateful. #OmTheBattleWithin.”

Om: The Battle Within is directed by Kapil Verma and produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan, and Shaira Khan. The film will be released in the summer of 2021. Earlier, the makers piqued the curiosity of the fans by unveiling the poster. In the poster, Aditya Roy Kapur was seen all guns blazing in the first look, with a gun in his hand in a breakthrough run. . In his caption, he added that this was a battle within to keep the fighting spirit alive. The announcement about the cast of Om: The Battle Within was made on November 16 on Aditya’s birthday. Trade analyst and film critic, Taran Adarsh revealed the news on Twitter. He also mentioned that the film will be shot in three cities in India and one international location.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, apart from Om: The Battle Within, the actor will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Ek Villain 2 and Malang 2. On the other hand, Sanjahan Sanghi was last seen in Mukesh Chhabra's directorial film Dil Bechara where she starred opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

