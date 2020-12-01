Mouni Roy Dazzles Her Red Ruffled Saree, Admits Being 'saree Girl Forever'

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from a function that she recently attempted. The actor dons a red saree and her caption conveys her caption for the 6 yards long Indian traditional outfit. Take a look at the pictures and more.

Mouni Roy slays red saree look

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram today on December 1, 2020, to share pictures of her in a red ruffled saree, as she announced in the caption her love for sarees. The actor chose a full face of makeup, with metallic eyes, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks and a maroon lip. For jewellery, she chose a glitzy layered neckpiece which had a topaz pendant and her hair left open.

Roy shared over 15 pictures of her in the ensemble, 2 of which also featured her friend, Vanessa Walia, as they stood under a flowery entrance. Her captions read, “And just like that moments become memories” and “A saree girl forever” in the 3 different posts that she shared. Fans have appreciated her outfit and pictures in the comments, take a look.

Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Mouni Roy recently took to her Instagram to share a post in appreciation of close friend Shakti Mohan. The post was initially shared by the latter who wrote with a happy picture of them, “BeYoutee. Post lockdown hugs kisses and endless catching up. Mouni, I have known you since college days and you have only gotten more loving and humble with all your success. Proud and blessed to have you in my life”. Mouni reposted the picture and wrote in return, “From monkeying around the college campus to jumping around being happy in life.. we have come a long way.. so glad to have you in my life.. love you!!! I am the prouder one”.

Mouni Roy’s advice on counting blessings

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram yesterday, on November 30, 2020, to share a bunch of pictures in a camouflage long jacket. She wrote in the caption some important advice about blessings. She penned, “Count your blessings in err’ything! Realise how blessed you are err’yday!!!”.

