Mouni Roy Spends Quality Time With Her Mother And Brother, Shares Glimpse

Mouni Roy took to Instagram on March 7, 2021, to share a couple of pictures that showed the actor posing with her family. The picture that has Mouni Roy’s mother, brother and herself in it is captioned with a heart, house and world emoticon. The actor seems to be spending some quality family time back home and is standing in a backyard of sorts with her family as the picture is being taken. The first picture out of the two that has been clicked is a standard posey picture, but the second one looks like the family has been captured sharing a candid moment.

Mouni Roy's family portrait

In the first picture that Mouni Roy has shared, she and her brother are flanking their mother on either side. The three of them look into the camera and smile as the two siblings have their arms around their mother. Mouni Roy's mother is standing very demurely with her hands clutched in front of her while Mouni Roy's brother is bending a little as he gazes into the camera. Mouni Roy is leaning into her mother as she smiles at the camera.

In the second of Mouni Roy's photos, the trio is seen smiling a little harder. It looks as though Mouni Roy’s brother has said or done something funny as their mother and the actor are looking at her brother and smiling very widely. The three have been captured sharing a moment of togetherness.

For the picture, Mouni Roy’s mother has chosen to wear a simple beige saree with a chocolate brown border and a matching blouse. She has worn a red bindi on her forehead and has tied her hair in a bun. Mouni Roy's brother is dressed in an all-black ensemble with a black tee and jeans. Mouni Roy has chosen to wear a blue and pink salwar suit for the picture that is clicked. The plain blue silk kurta has the net baby pink dupatta flowing over it. She has completed her look with gold jhumkas.

