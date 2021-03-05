Mouni Roy Exclaims 'no Fomo' As She Posts Pretty Pic On World Book Day 2021

Indian actress Mouni Roy recently shared a photo of herself on her Instagram handle on the occasion of "World Book Day". While the day, which is sometimes also known as the International Day of the Book, is usually celebrated on April 23, countries like the UK and Ireland have been known to celebrate the day in March. In the photo, Mouni can be seen sitting in a chair wearing a casual dark grey top with blue jeans while reading a book. Mouni shared the photo with the caption, "No Fomo! #worldbookday2021". Take a look at Mouni Roy's latest photo below.

Fans react to Mouni Roy's photo

Mouni Roy's photo prompted a number of responses from her fans on Instagram. Many of Mouni's fans commented on the picture praising the actress, calling her "cute", "beautiful", "princess", "fabulous" and more. Many of her fans commended her on the photo for Book Day while others simply left heart and kiss emojis for the actress. One of Mouni's fans even commented saying, "you are my dream queen". Take a look at some of the reactions to Mouni Roy's latest photo on World Book Day.

More about Mouni Roy's Instagram updates and movies

Mouni Roy is extremely popular on Instagram seeing as the actress enjoys a huge following of more than 16 million on her handle. Mouni as an avid Instagrammer, often posting pictures and videos of herself, her work and her family. The Gold actress manages to keep her Instagram handle updated with any major events in her life, much to the delight of her dedicated fanbase.

Mouni Roy is all set to appear in two upcoming movies. The actress will next be seen in the upcoming Netflix whodunit thriller, Penthouse. Mouni Roy's Penthouse will also include stars like Arjun Rampal, Bobby Deol, Sharman Joshi and others. Netflix's official description for the movie is, "A debauchery-filled gathering for five friends turns into a test of friendship and a web of suspicion when a dead body is found in their rented home.". Mouni will also be seen in the highly anticipated action-fantasy film Brahmastra along with actors like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna Akkineni. She recently shared a still from her upcoming film Penthouse. She shared the post with the caption, "Can the death of an unknown woman test the loyalty of 5 friends? We'll find out soon", take a look below.

