Mouni Roy Poses With '6000 Year Old Tree' As She Flaunts Red Embellished Outfit

Mouni Roy took to Instagram on March 6, 2021, to flaunt her beautiful attire in front of a tree that was 6,000 years old. The actor can be seen swaying under the shade of the tree to the tunes of the song from The Sky Is Pink by the artists MEMBA, EVAN GIIA. The video has been created in Madurai in a temple if Mouni Roy’s earlier posts are anything to go by. The tree in question here is a tree that has its branches growing downward due to its many years of existence and to adapt to the changes in the environment around it.

Mouni Roy poses near a 6000-years-old tree

Mouni Roy’s video shows the actor dressed to the nines in a rich red traditional attire. She is wearing a salwar suit that is heavily embellished with golden zari threadwork. She has paired the rich suit with another heavy set. The set comprises a gold and pearl embedded choker with big studs that cover Mouni Roy’s ears.

Her makeup has been kept glamourous but not overpowering and the same shade of her outfit is reflected in her makeup. Her hair has been let loose as she sways to the music that is being played and the light waves in her hair dance with the wind as she moves around.

The video that Mouni Roy shared was one that was taken in slow motion. As she is done with her hair movements, she goes on to pull up her dupatta to her hair. She covers her head in the traditional style and then allows the dupatta to slip down her head naturally.

Mouni Roy’s Instagram sees her flaunting the same attire in a variety of posts. One of her posts with the same attire sees the actor seated on the stairs of a temple in Madurai. She is posing for the pictures that are being clicked with her head covered. The other picture in the same post shows the actor looking away from the camera while she smiles broadly.

