Mouni Roy Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Naagin' Star? Find Out Here

After marking her television debut in 2006, Mouni Roy soon became a household name by featuring in several hit soap operas, be it fantasy or mythological. Having moved to Bollywood, the actor has proven her versatility with every step she took to reach the stardom, she is enjoying today. Here we have formulated a quiz for her fans to know how well do they know her.

Take this Mouni Roy quiz below:

1) All the ardent fans of Mouni Roy must know that she a trained classical dancer, but do you know which form of dancing she has specialised in?

Bharatanatyam

Kathak

Kuchipudi

Kathakali

2) Back in 2006, Mouni Roy kick-started her journey as a television actor with which daily soap?

Naagin

Kasturi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Do Saheliyaan

3) Mouni Roy was a part of which season of Colors’ dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7?

Jhalak Dhihhla Jaa 4

Jhalak Dhihhla Jaa 5

Jhalak Dhihhla Jaa 6

Jhalak Dhihhla Jaa 7

4) Mouni played the lead Naagin’s in which seasons of Ekta Kapoor's fantasy show ‘Naagin’?

Naagin Season 1 & 2

Naagin Season 3 & 4

Naagin Season 4 & 5

Naagin Season 1 & 3

5) Mouni was a part of which popular mythological show loved by viewers?

Mahabharat

Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev

Ramayan

Mahakali – Anth Hi Aaramb Hai

6) Mouni Roy marked her Bollywood debut by appearing in a Bollywood song. Which movie was it?

Hero Hitler in Love

Mahayodha Rama

Run

Tum Bin II

7) Which was the Bollywood film that saw Mouni Roy in the lead role for the first time?

Made in China

KGF Chapter 1

Tum Bin II

Gold

8) Mouni Roy marked her digital debut with which spy-thriller flick?

London Confidential

16 December

D-Day

Agent Vinod

9) Which of the following is Mouni Roy’s hit item number

Ek Toh Kum Zindagani

Gali Gali

Aa Re Pritam Pyaare

Cheez Badi

10) Which of the following song is crooned by Mouni Roy?

Holi Mein Rangeela

Sawan Aaya Hai

Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein

Chudi Jo Khanke Haathon Mein

Answer Key:

Kathak Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Jhalak Dhihhla Jaa 7 Naagin Season 1 & 2 Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev Run Gold London Confidential Gali Gali Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein

