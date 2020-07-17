Mouni Roy Gives A Virtual Tour Of Food And Architecture From Her Stay In London, See Posts

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy recently took to Instagram to share pictures from her tour in London. She posted a bunch of photos and videos on her Instagram story, indicating how much she is in love with the city. She had recently moved to London after being in UAE for four months, in the wake of the ongoing Coronavirus related travel restrictions. Mouni Roy has reportedly been working on a new project in London, details of which are yet to be revealed.

Mouni Roy’s London love

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy has lately been updating her fans with pictures and videos from London. The actor recently shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram stories of various delicacies from the city. She also expressed her awe towards Victorian architecture through her time-to-time update on social media.

In the first picture posted, she can be seen enjoying a healthy yet tasty meal which is a combination of pasta and boiled spinach. She also added the words, “Bon Appetite” as a form of greeting. This was followed by a picture of well-garnished chocolate mousse and a cup of coffee.

In the next few pictures and videos on Mouni Roy’s Instagram story, she can be seen giving the audience a little glimpse of the gorgeous architecture of London. She wrote about how stunning the clear sky and the light clouds look. She also showcased various stone buildings that appeared during her drive and asked her viewers how not to fall in love with such beauty.

In the next few stories, Mouni Roy updated her fans on what she has been having for her next meal. She could be seen sitting at a restaurant where she had ordered a number of exotic and traditional food items. In one of the pictures, she can be seen having some white wine, bread, and a lime induced dish. She can also be seen having a matcha dish along with a lot of greens.

Mouni Roy could also be seen having Tagliolini with Porcini butter and summer truffle which looks like a blend of health and taste. In her last Instagram story for the day, she can be seen digging into a dessert which looks soft and creamy. Have a look at the boomerang snip on Mouni Roy’s Instagram story here.

Previously, actor Mouni Roy had posted a bunch of pictures from a vintage coffee shop in London. In the pictures posted, she could be seen reading a book peacefully while sitting at the coffee shop. She also posted a few pictures showcasing the nearby chapel across the road.

Image Courtesy: Mouni Roy Instagram

