No, Mouni Roy didn't come to India after leaving Abu Dhabi; here's what she has been up to

The lockdown made it hard for many to return to their homes due to the travel restrictions. One of them was Mouni Roy, who had been stuck in Abu Dhabi for close to four months. As the actor shared a video from a flight journey, many felt that she had returned to India.

However, the Gold star took the trip to London, and is having a gala time.

Mouni’s video where she had worn the face shield became a talking point, not just with fans’ excitement for her return, but for not covering her nose while wearing the mask. Later, as she posted an Instagram Reels, it was assumed that she had landed in the country.

But Mouni’s trip was to London, where she is having an enjoyable time. The actor, dressed in a denim top, was seen reading a book, and relishing a cozy meal at a cafe. Her trip included selfies with her friends, pastries and a cool beverage as she shared the moments on her Instagram stories.

In the latest post, the Brahmastra star showcased her strong posing game, while flashing her smiles in a white outfit. In the caption, she used the lyrics of the song Hawa Ke Sath Sath from Geeta Aur Seeta, to express her mood.

As per reports, Mouni has travelled to London for a work trip.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mouni will next be seen in Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. She plays a negative character in the action film, directed by Ayan Mukerji. While the movie was earlier slated for a December 4 release, but it seems it could get delayed, with shooting halted and theatres shut due to the pandemic.

