Mandira Bedi Flaunts Bold Lip Colour In A New Pic, BFF Mouni Roy Leaves A Cheeky Comment

Actor Mandira Bedi has left Mouni Roy awestruck over her recent stunning picture. The actor recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture where she looks completely exquisite. And seems like it is not just BFF Mouni Roy but netizens have also been swooning over her latest post.

In the picture, Mandira can be seen taking a selfie from the top posing in a black top and showing off her collar bones. The actor also opted for side parting hairdo with golden strands, kohled eyes, glittery highlighter and red bold lips. Along with the pic, She also wrote “Red lipstick in the day?”

Seeing this pic, actor and BFF Mouni Roy left a cheeky comment on her post. She went on to call her a “gangster with awestruck emoticons.” Check out Mandira’s post and Mouni’s comment below.

Apart from Mouni, fans have also gone all out to comment on the post. Fans have praised the actor for her stunning looks and charming personality. One of the fans wrote, “Killing it with the looks” and the other one wrote “gorgeous”. Several other positive comments have also been shared by fans on her recent post. Take a look below.

Mandira and Mouni's equation with each other

Mandira and Mouni are best friends. They are often spotted hanging out together and having some good time. Apart from this, they also indulge in some social media banter where they go on to share pics with each other or leave happy and cheeky comments on each other’s post.

Recently, Mandira posted a candid picture where she can be seen lying on the floor giving some tough looks. Along with the pic, she also wrote, “Counting stars... and my many blessings…” Seeing this pic, Mouni soon left happy emojis. Check out her picture below.

On the work front

Mandira was last seen in the film Saaho alongside Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie released in the year 2019 and also garnered heaps of praise from fans. She will next be seen in Shanmugam Muthusamy’s Adangathey alongside G.V. Prakash Kumar and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. The release date of the film has not yet been revealed by the makers.

