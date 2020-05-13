Mouni Roy Wishes Her Sister On Birthday With Throwback Vacation Pics On Instagram

Mouni Roy is one of the most talented actors in the TV industry. She is best known for her roles in TV shows like Naagin and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. She is also quite active on her social media. Recently, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures for her sister. She posted the pictures to wish her sister a happy birthday during the lockdown. Here is a look at Mouni Roy’s Instagram pictures.

Mouni Roy’s photos for her sister

In this series of pictures, Mouni Roy wished her sister a very Happy Birthday. She also penned down a heartfelt message in the caption of the post. In the caption, she said that she misses her sister on her special day. The actor also said that she misses doing everything like fighting, dancing, laughing and celebrating together. The pictures shared by Mouni Roy in this post are throwback pictures from her and sisters’ vacation.

In this series of pictures and videos, Mouni Roy is seen dancing and having a good time with her sister. These pictures and videos are also throwback pictures from various vacations. In one of the videos shared by the actor, she is seen wearing a printed crop top and dancing with her sister. The sisters accessorised their look with sunglasses. Mouni Roy also penned down a special heartfelt message for her sister.

In the last post by Mouni Roy, she said that she saved the best pictures for the last post. She also said that she is fortunate to have a sister like her and wished her. In the first picture of the post, the Gold actor is seen wearing a blue strapless bikini. Her sister is seen hiding her face in the first picture.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the movie Made In China with Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen in the film Brahmastra. It is one of the highly anticipated films with the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan sharing the screen.

