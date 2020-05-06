Two Snakes Fight In Shakti Mohan's Farm, She Questions Mouni Roy About It; Watch Video

Shakti Mohan is known to be very active on social media. Recently, the reality show judge and choreographer Shakti Mohan shared a video of two snakes fighting with each other. On May 5, Shakti Mohan took to her Instagram account to share a video of two snakes fighting. Shakti Mohan's sister Neeti Mohan recorded the video live at their farmhouse.

Shakti Mohan shared the video on her Instagram account and gave it a hilarious caption. In the caption of the video, Shakti Mohan asked Mouni Roy if she had anything to do with the snakes fighting. For those who are unaware, Mouni Roy portrayed the role of a shapeshifting serpent in the supernatural show Naagin. Shakti Mohan captioned the video as "Caption this. Saw 🐍🐍 in the farm today morning ☀️ Dayummmm never seen anything like it 😳😳😳😳 @imouniroy you have anything to do with this 🙈 🤪 🥴 Don't kill me 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️💨 🎥 @neetimohan18".

Mouni Roy was left shocked after watching this video. The actor commented on the video saying "Omgggggggg!!!!!😍😍😍😍 But I am petrified of em!!!!!!!!" and also "But beautiful ♥️". Here is a look at Mouni Roy's comments on Shakti Mohan's video.

About Shakti Mohan, she started her career as a dancer form a popular dance reality show Dance India Dance. Later Shakti Mohan became a judge on a dance show Dance Plus. On the show, Shakti Mohan was judging along with Dharmesh, Punit Pathak under the guidance of popular choreographer Remo D'Souza. Raghav Juyal who is also a popular dancer was hosting the show. These choreographers started their journey from Dance India Dance.

On the other hand, Mouni Roy was last seen in the film Made In China. The film featured Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Before the lockdown, Mouni Roy had been busy with the film Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Reportedly, Mouni Roy will be playing the antagonist in the film.

