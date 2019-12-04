Naagin 4's Sayantani Ghosh Unveils Her Naagin Avatar. See Pics

Sayantani Ghosh, who has carved a niche for herself in the television industry, is back with a bang. She has been a part of multiple hit shows and is one of the popular faces on the small screen. Sayantani recently took to Instagram to make a huge revelation. She is all set to be a part of Ekta Kapoor's hit series Naagin. She shared a picture on her official Instagram handle to unveil her look from the upcoming show Naagin 4.

Sayantani reveals her first look from Naagin 4

Sayantani Ghosh seems to have donned heavy oxidized jewellery paired with dhoti pants and a mirror-work choli. Apart from Sayantani, the show will also star Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin in the lead roles. The show will premiere on December 14, 2019. Here is the show's promo that was released a few days back.

Check out the promo of Naagin 4 here:

Dekhiye do zindagiyon ki uljhi hui taqdeer ki kahani, #Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel mein, 14th December se Sat-Sun 8 PM. @Theniasharma @jasminbhasin @veejay_k pic.twitter.com/DRyO3IpuoX — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 3, 2019

Sayatani seems to have a lot of fun with her co-actors on the sets of the show. She can often be seen posting humorous videos and photos with her co-star Shalin Barot. Fans have appreciated their chemistry that can be seen in the videos and posts the two share.The actor is very active on social media and has a follower base of 440 thousand on Instagram.

