Naagin 4 Actor Nia Sharma Admits She Is A Fan Of The Reality Show Bigg Boss 13

Nia Sharma has been a popular face on Indian television for quite some time. She has starred in shows like Jamai Raja, Ek Hazaron Mei Meri Behena Hai and Ishq Mei Marjaawan, among several others. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Jasmin Bhasin in an upcoming supernatural drama series.

Naagin 4 actor Nia Sharma is a Fan of Bigg Boss 13

She recently professed her love for Bigg Boss 13 in an interview with an entertainment portal. Nia said that she is a huge fan of the show, she added that her mom loves watching the show as well. She said that every night her mother watches the show along with her and they remain glued to their TV screens. She also added that she felt the show was a bit slow-paced during its initial days however things are interesting now. She said that she supports Sidharth Shukla in the show and is impressed watching the progress on the show.

When asked if she would like to enter the Bigg Boss house the actor replied positively. She said she would love to enter the Bigg Boss house but only for promotions. Meanwhile, Jasmin was asked about her experience of working with Nia. She said the two had fun on the sets and they enjoyed working together. She added the two have good chemistry and that they share a good vibe. She said that when they are not shooting, they usually talk to each other and have a good time.

