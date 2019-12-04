Naagin 4's Jasmin Bhasin & Nikita Sharma Have Similar Naagin Avatars? Fans Think So

The supernatural genre is becoming very popular with the Indian audience. Indian daily soaps like Manmohini, Laal Ishq, Nazar and Divya Drishti have been some of the famous shows of late. Dangal TV also seems to have forayed into the popular genre of supernatural with yet another daily soap on Naagin. This new television show is called Phir Laut Aayi Naagin.

Television actor Nikita Sharma plays the titular character of a Naagin in Phir Laut Aayi Naagin. However, what caught the audience's attention was that Nikita’s look was very similar to Jasmin Bhasin’s Naagin look from Ekta Kapoor’s serial Naagin 4. Nikita Sharma was seen sporting a white ensemble and lots of jewellery, together with makeup that really did make her look like a Naagin. Fans could not help but notice that her look resembled Jasmin Bhasin’s from Naagin 4.

A look at both Naagins

Jasmin Bhasin’s Naagin 4 outfit has more of a whitish hue while Nikita Sharma’s has a golden hue. However, the costumes are very identical. The choice of accessories is also similar although the designs differ slightly. While Nikita Sharma in Phir Laut Aayi Naagin sported armlets, Jasmin Bhasin in Naagin 4 has no such ornaments. Jasmin’s outfit also has a layer of beads on the sleeves which is actually missing from Nikita’s outfit. However, notwithstanding these small differences, at first glance, Jasmin and Nikita’s Naagin looks in Naagin 4 and Phir Laut Aayi Naagin respectively are indeed very similar.

(Image courtesy: Nagin 4 on Instagram)

Naagin 4 is the fourth installment of the Naagin franchise of Ekta Kapoor. Naagin had started with Mouni Roy and since then has feature three other actors in the lead role. Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna were the leads last year.

