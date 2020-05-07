Mouni Roy's Adorable Picture With Her Puppy Is Too Cute Too Miss

Amid the lockdown, several actors have turned to social media to keep their followers entertained. Naagin fame Mouni Roy has been practising social distancing and she has been sharing many pictures on social media to give her fans a glimpse of her daily routine. Recently, Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share some pictures of herself with her adorable puppy.

In the picture that Mouni Roy shared on her Instagram account, she is sitting on the sofa while posing for the camera with her adorable little pup. Mouni Roy is wearing a white top and shorts along with socks. The actor shared two cute pictures where she is playing with her pup and is also posing for the camera. Mouni Roy captioned the picture saying "Hi puppy♥️🐶!".

Here is a look at the picture that Mouni Roy shared

The pictures captured everyone's attention and got about 383k likes in just a few hours. Several fans commented on Mouni Roy's photo. Not just the fans, actor Shamita Shetty also commented on Mouni Roy's Instagram post. Shamita Shetty commented on the post saying "Awww". Some fans also commented on the picture using various emojis. Check out the comments below.

Few days ago,the Gold actor shared some pictures of herself. In the picture, she was holding her leg up in the air. In the second picture, Mouni Roy was holding a book as she reached for her toes. The actor captioned the post using the lyrics of the song If Only I Had a Brain by Harold Arlen. Mouni Roy's caption reads, " What would you do with a brain if you had one? Why, if I had a brain I would, 🎵 I could while away the hours, Conferrin' with the flowers, Consulting with the rain; And my head I'd be a scratchin', While my thoughts are busy hatchin', If I only had a brain. Here is a look at the picture that Mouni Roy posted.

On the professional front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the film Made In China. The film features Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Mouni Roy has been busy with the film Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Reportedly, Mouni Roy is playing the character of the antagonist in the film.

