Mandira Bedi Drops A Thoughtful Comment On Mouni Roy's Beach Pic

Like several actors, Mouni Roy is also at home amid the Unlock Phase 1. She has been keeping her fans entertained with videos and pictures of herself. Mouni recently took to her Instagram and shared a video where she is seen at the beach enjoying the sunset.

Mouni Roy seen at a beach

On June 28, Mouni shared a video where she is seen sitting at the beach and enjoying her time watching the waves & the sunset. In the clip, Mouni can be seen adorning a black and white checkered one-piece dress. She is seen sitting at the beach and enjoying nature.

In this selfie video, she is also seen with a book. In the caption of the post she wrote, "We re all surfing a giant life wave; the sound of the sea waves though... ðŸ’™". Take a look at the post here.

After Mouni posted this picture, Mandira Bedi took to the comment section of the post and wrote a wise comment. In the comment, Mandira wrote "Ohhhh.. The crests and the troughs.. ðŸŒŠ but that’s life isn’t it?! You don’t appreciate the ups if you haven’t seen the downs. â¤ï¸". Take a look at the comment here.

Mouni had also shared pictures from her time at the beach a few days ago. She has shared two posts and in one of the posts, she was seen reading the book The Little Prince. She had captioned the post and had written: "Trapped in an oil painting..." Take a look at the post here.

While Mounui is at home, she is also taking good care of her skin and is also guiding her fans on how to do the same. She recently posted a picture where she is seen in a white top and black trousers as she meditates with her face covered in a face mask. In the caption of the post she wrote, "While we detox our mind and stay away from negative thoughts, it’s important for us to detox our skin as well. The Garnier charcoal serum mask is almost like Yoga for my skin. I can feel the serum works its magic. Love that hydrated, rejuvenated feeling! And trust me, that post-yoga, post-masking glow is real". Take a look at the post here.

