Mouni Roy's 'photocopies' Are Being Taken In Her Latest Quirky Post; See Pics

Mouni Roy recently updated her fans on how she has been passing her time during the ongoing Coronavirus related lockdown. She posted two goofy pictures of herself looking through glass windows. She can be seen jokingly saying that photocopies of her are being made in the pictures posted.

Mouni Roy’s quirky pictures

Mouni Roy has lately been keeping her followers entertained with fun content on social media. In a recent post made by Mouni Roy, she posted two pictures as if she is stuck to the glass window when the picture was being taken on the other side of the windowpane. She can be seen dressed in a casual striped crop top with a pair of black pants in the two pictures posted. She can be seen posing with both her hands spread out as if somebody is pressing her head against the glass. In the caption for the post, Mouni Roy has funnily mentioned that one of her family members decided to make a few photocopies of her and hence the pictures. She has also added a few emoticons to define better what she has been feeling about the idea of being photocopied. Mouni Roy has received a lot of love and affection for her sense of humour in the comments section for the post. Have a look at the pictures from Mouni Roy’s Instagram here.

Read Mouni Roy Channels Her Inner Ophelia From William Shakespeare's Masterpiece 'Hamlet'

Also read Mouni Roy Brings Out The 'Naagin' In Her As She Poses In Sunset In These Throwback Pics

Mouni Roy’s throwback wish

Mouni Roy recently took her followers back to the time when she was having a holiday at a beach. She posted a picture of herself where she could be seen enjoying the water while she was having a look at a few shells. She can be seen talking in the caption for the post that the day was probably an enjoyable one and she wishes to live it again. Have a look at the picture from Mouni Roy’s Instagram here.

Read Mouni Roy Wishes Her Sister On Birthday With Throwback Vacation Pics On Instagram

Also read Shraddha Kapoor Or Mouni Roy: Who Wore The Yellow Outfit Better?

Image Courtesy: Rihanna Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.