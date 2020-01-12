Mr Bajaj And Other Television Villains That Indian Fans Loves To Hate

Indian daily soap viewers share a strange relationship with the villains from the serials. Fans share a love-hate relationship with them and even bond over their mutual hatred for the antagonists from different shows.

While there are certain actors who chose the negative roles as their forte, there is a portion that has time and again dabbled in various roles but was loved by their fans in their negative roles the best. Here is why the Indian crowd loves to hate on their antagonists.

Why fans love to hate villains like Mr Bajaj and Maya

The country is widely popular for its saas-bahu dramas where the mother-in-law or typically the new daughter-in-law plays the villain. This has been going on for decades with Ekta Kapoor setting trends for introducing some of the most loved villains in her serials.

For years villains like Komolika, Mr.Bajaj, Bhanu Pratap Singh and others have gained fame as some of the most hated characters on the Indian television. They have been popular for their sheer villainy and evil nature. As much as the audience loves to hate them, they also accept that the series would be a moo-point without the antagonists.

The current popular villains from the genre are Mr Bajaj, Maya, and Vedika. Played by Ronit Roy in the earlier instalment of the series, the character of Mr Bajaj is currently played by Karan Singh Grover. He is the antagonist in Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring alongside Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes.

There is also another popular villain in the same series named Komolika and the character is portrayed by Heena Khan. Jennifer Winget is also popular for playing the villain Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh. Beyhadh might just be one of the only regional shows where the antagonist is the lead of the show. Another popular villain is Vedika from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The character is portrayed by Pankhuri Awasthy.

These villains are specially designed for the crowds to hate on them. No matter how hard the fans try, they just end up hating the villains in the end. a business analyst, Farhan Khan, told a popular media platform that it is confusing that sometimes the fans feel that the characters are necessary and their actions need to be understood well.

While at other times, the characters make the fans angrier and they end up hating them. In the end, he concluded that the fans obviously love hating them.

