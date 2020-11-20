MTV Sound Trippin' Finale To Bring Maestros Ankur Tewari, Papon, Dapu Khan & Kasam Khan

MTV Sound Trippin’ show is all set to air its finale episode this Friday at 7 pm IST on MTV. The finale episode of this week will air today. The finale episode will bring together music maestros including Ankur Tewari, Papon, Dapu Khan Ji and Kasam Khan Ji in the city of Jodhpur. Read on to find more about the upcoming episode.

Ankur Tewari and Papon join for the final episode of MTV Sound Trippin'

The finale episode will see Ankur Tewari, Dapu Khan Ji, Kasam Khan Ji and Papon joining hands for a music track which is going to be rich in texture and would be in sync with the dunes and the complete vibe of Jodhpur. The maestros Papon and Ankur Tewari are seen strolling through the streets of Jodhpur and create music synonymous with the royalty, palaces, and the valour of Jodhpur. On their journey, the masters come across some intriguing and unheard stories from local renowned performers of the region.

Ankur then showcases us a museum which has musical instruments that date back to 500-1000 years old. Ankur then meets up with renowned performer, Dapu Khan Ji, who has been playing a 150-year-old 'Kamaicha' instrument since when he was 10-15 years old. Ankur shows the viewers the unique sound of the Kamaicha which is uniquely humanly. The Sound Trippin’ finale episode showcases Anahad Foundation, which is an organisation which represents the local musicians. Ankur comes across the group that is led by Kasam Khan Ji. Ankur then invites Papon to give his voice to the melodious song that resonates Jodhpur's vibe. Viewers will be thrilled to find Papon's latest song featured in the finale episode.

Image credits: PR

Ankur Tewari is famous for his work in Slumdog Millionaire (2008), Gully Boy (2019) and Raat Gayi, Baat Gayi? ( 2009). The music director is credited for the raging 18 song soundtrack in the Bollywood movie Gully Boy. Ankur Tewari's songs include Dil Beparvah - The Dewarists, Wagairah Wagairah, Jeene Mein Aye Maza, Dil Haare, Tum Badal Gaye to name a few. While Papon is an Indian playback singer who hails from Assam. He is known for numerous hit Bollywood songs. He is also the lead singer and founder of the folk-fusion band called 'Papon and The East India Company'.

