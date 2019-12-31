Splitsvilla 12 Contestant Shrey Mittal Reveals Secrets On The Show's Special Segment

Splitsvilla is a dating reality show where boys and girls come to find their Ideal Match. The show began its telecast on October 16, 2019. Splitsvilla is currently airing its 12th season hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone. In Voot Exclusive, Splitsvilla 12 has come up with a segment called Villa Secrets where Splitsvillans reveal secrets about themselves or anything interesting. Shrey Mittal who is one of the Ideal Matches was the guest for this segment. He revealed quite a few hush-hush secrets about his personal life in Swipe Left or Right Diaries.

Shrey reveals his secrets

The first question that this Splitsvilla 12 contestant was asked is whether he had gotten physically involved with someone during his travel adventures. After a couple of questions, the next one asked this Splitsvilla 12 contestant was whether he has fantasised romantically about any sports personality. To this, he replied yes saying it was Maria Sharapova.

The next question asked to Shrey was whether he had a crush on any of his teachers. To this he replied yes, explaining it was from his years in the film school. The next question that he was asked was whether he had broken someone’s heart and Shrey replied with a 'yes' but explained it was not done intentionally. But situations develop so a broken heart is inevitable. The next question on Shrey’s list was if he has experienced ‘love at first sight’ and he replied 'no'. Shrey explained that “love takes time…love is a big word for me. He has felt attractions but not love. After a couple of more questions, the next one that did he have any weird moments on a date. He said yes he had when he and his date did not talk for one hour almost despite being on a date and that was weird for Shrey.

Splitsvilla 12 updates

Meanwhile, this weekend on Splitsvilla 12, Ashish and Miesha lost their power as Chosen Ones. Bhavya and Uday became the Chosen Ones winning the mental compatibility task with full score. They too qualified for the semi-finale of Splitsvilla 12 along with Ashish and Miesha. Meanwhile, there will be a competition between Shrey-Priyamvada and Soundarya-Sambhav to determine who will join Piyush and Arshiya in the dumping zone for the next Dome Session of Splitsvilla 12.

