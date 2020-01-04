Splitsvilla 12 Written Update For January 3: Who Qualified For The Semi-finals?

Splitsvilla is a dating reality show where boys and girls come to find their Ideal Match. The show began its telecast on October 16, 2019. Splitsvilla is currently airing its 12th season hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone.

The game of Heart Attack

In the last episode of Splitsvilla 12, the game took an unexpected turn. The episode started with the challenge between Shrey-Priyamvada and Sambhav-Soundarya. Sunny and Rannvijay explained the challenge, called Heart Attack. The boys were asked to choose one helper each for the battle inside the ring. Both Shrey and Sambhav chose Ashish, but Ashish decided to play for Sambhav. This disappointed Shrey and Priyamvada but they chose Piyush as their helper.

The game started and Shrey swiftly kicked the ball between Sambhav’s legs and ran with it out of the ring, scoring one point. However, he could not break any hearts of his opponent with Sambhav defending it. In the next round, Ashish and Piyush went into the ring and Piyush scored a point, giving Shrey the opportunity for another aim. But he was still not able to score. For the next round, Sambhav got the ball out of the ring and also broke one heart of his opponent. However, Shrey also scored a point in the next round giving Priyamvada one plank for her pathway. This competition of Splitsvilla 12 was very engaging as both scored one point each in the next two rounds. Shrey and Priyamvada ultimately won the challenge with a direct opportunity to get into the semi-finals of Splitsvilla 12. Sambhav and Soundarya went straight to the dumping ground.

Fiery Dome Session

For the Dome Session of Splitsvilla 12 that night, Ashish had convinced the new Chosen Ones, Bhavya and Uday to dump Piyush and Arshiya. Every Splitsvillan was asked to pitch to the Chosen Ones not to dump them that day. However, Aradhana and Piyush-Arshiya only ended up quarrelling. Bhavya and Uday worked on their pre-planned decision and dumped their biggest enemy, Piyush-Arshiya.

However, seven ex-Splitsvillans, Alice, Jinal, Loka, Bhavin, Hridya, Aahna, and Shivam came back into the show. As soon as they entered, they engaged in a spat with Bhavya. Every ex-contestant of Splitsvilla 12 had a nasty quarrel with Bhavya. But Rannvijay calmed them down and said that these ex-contestants had the power to vote whether they want the Chosen Ones’ power to be exercised. Everyone voted no. Rannvijay then announced that Piyush and Arshiya were safe from the dumping and now all 12 Splitsvilla contestants would vote for the couple they want out of the show. With three against nine votes, Sambhav and Soundarya were dumped from Splitsvilla 12 with Alfez-Aradhana and Piyush-Arshiya qualifying for the semi-finals. The episode ended here.

