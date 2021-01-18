'MTV Splitsvilla 13' Contestant List: Here's Everyone Who Is Set To Be Part Of This Season

MTV's dating based reality show titled Splitsvilla 13 is all set to air on TV from February 2021. The much-anticipated show is creating quite a buzz as netizens are all excited to know about the contestants in this season. This weekend, MTV Roadies Revolution came to an end and Splitsvilla Season 13 will take up the same slot soon. As of now, not much details about the contestants are out but the team has revealed a few names of people who are going to be a part of this show. Read on to know.

MTV Splitsvilla 13 contestant list:

Kevin Almasifar

Kritika Yadav

Nikita Bhamidipati

Arushi Chawla

Hamid

Vyomesh Koul

Samruddhi Jadav

Salman Zaidi

The above-mentioned list is reported by The News Crunch. The report added that Kevin Alamsifar became the first confirmed contestant of Splitsvilla 13 this season. More so, he was also a part of Roadies before. His beau Arushi Chawla will also feature in the upcoming season, added the report. The new contestants who were confirmed to be a part of the show by the team were Vyomesh Koul and Samruddhi Jadhav.

The wait is over! Aapke love aur support ne banaya Samruddhi ko next Splitsvillain!#MTVSplitsvillaX3 co-powered by @philipsindia and @ManforceIndia pic.twitter.com/LzgY74Sydy — MTV Splitsvilla (@MTVSplitsvilla) December 29, 2020

Janta aapke votes ka result aa gaya hai!

Congratulations to Vyomesh for being the next Splitsvillain. Stay tuned till we reveal the next one!#MTVSplitsvillaX3 co-powered by @philipsindia and @ManforceIndia pic.twitter.com/W0Jh3IEkkC — MTV Splitsvilla (@MTVSplitsvilla) December 29, 2020

MTV Splitsvilla 13 date

The show's beginning date is not yet announced by the makers. The above report added that the show will begin by the end of February 2021. The makers will first announce the complete list of contestants and then announce the date.

Recently, Sunny Leone, who was a host on the show in its previous seasons, took to her social media handle and shared a BTS video with Rannvijay Singha. "We are BACK!!! @rannvijaysingha, so happy we going to be shooting again real soon. Not only working on screen together but he’s familia...my little big brother," she wrote while posting the video. Soon, fans flooded the comments section with love. A user wrote, "Omg, can't wait for this new season. Love the show so much."

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia bid adieu to Roadies Revolution by penning a lengthy note. "Here’s To the good times and the madness ... the victories and to the defeats ... to the punches and to hugs ... but most importantly here’s to #roadiesrevolution ... to each one of us who were a part of the show ... the crew, the contestants, the leaders, the audience and to the ones who give us so much love year after year and even to the haters... we are nothing without you," she wrote.

