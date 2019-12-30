Splitsvilla 12: Bhavya Singh And Uday Sachdeva's Journey So Far

Splitsvilla 12 is turning into an interesting season with the contestants fighting and creating issues for each other. This season, however, has worked in favour of Uday Sachdeva and Bhavya Singh. The duo has had a rollercoaster ride together and the two have always failed while being paired up with other contestants. But, when the duo paired up, it seemed like they were meant to be an ideal match. Earlier, Bhavya Singh had asked Uday Sachdeva on a date and fans say maybe that is when the sparks flamed.

Bhavya and Uday's journey in Splitsvilla 12

Bhavya Singh has always been a contestant who wants to create fights with other contestants. Moreover, Bhavya has landed herself into trouble because of her foul language and her opinions she has about others. Bhavya Singh is short-tempered who reacts to certain things quickly and violently which is why the Splistvilla 12 participant never had an ideal match.

Uday Sachdeva, on the other hand, is a very calm and quiet person, who is also a famous rapper and singer. The duo was paired up for the chosen one challenge and ended up winning the challenge. The two have had a bad journey so far and now that the two are together, they have not only been winning challenged but also the hearts of their fans. Out of the three challenges, the duo won two challenges. The duo ended up together coincidentally because they had no one else and so they teamed up together for the task and won it.

