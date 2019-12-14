Splitsvilla 12 December 13 Written Update : Contestants Eat Pyaar Ka Laddoo

MTV Splitsvilla 12 is riddled with increasing physical violence, fighting. According to reports, the show is getting good response by the audience for the content of the show. Also because of contestants and backbone of the show Host, Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singh. Read to know what happened in the latest episode.

Also Read | Splitsvilla 12 Contestant The Marvellous Miss Miesha Reveals Interesting Things

MTV Splitsvilla 12 Written Episode Update December 13, 2019

The episode starts with a recap of the previous episode. Aahna and Bhavin got dumped the previous week. Then the Bae Watch Session was continued from the last week’s episode. Sunny and Rannvijay’s questions were witty and created a lot of chaos.

Bhavya and Arshiya clash

Things get heated up as Arshiya chargers towards Bhavya to attack her physically. However, other contestants stop the fight. Bae Watch Session ended abruptly. Rannvijay declared that least amount of cow dung had been poured on Sambhav and Soundarya. Due to that, they get an advantage in the next Test Your Bond Challenge. Ashish and Miesha also received a power, where they can put a disadvantage on any couple in next - as they had the least amount of cow dung on themselves.

Also Read | Splitsvilla 12 Contestant Hridya Reveals Makeup Hacks On Villa Secrets

At the Villa, Uday was seen clarifying what Piyush had said to him at the Bae Watch Session. Ashish interrupts and says something, which makes Piyush angry. Arshiya and Ashish had a verbal fight between them. Piyush gets hyper and picks a wooden pole to hit Ashish. Rannvijay comes in between and took Piyush away.

Splitsvilla Test Your Bond Challenge

Priyamvada read the scroll in which Rannvijay mentioned that other contestants who did not have a match yet, should buck up. The contestants reach the task location. Rannvijay explains them the task. The task name was Pyaar Ka Laddoo.

Task performers

Piyush and Arshiya

Loka and Hridya

Sambhav and Soundarya

Shrey and Priyamvada

Also Read | Splitsvilla 12: Bhavya Singh, The Most Desirable Girl In The Show? Co-contestants Think So

Task Details

The male contestants had to impress Sunny Leone with their dance moves to move forward. The couples have to eat two laddoos made of Methi and Chillies and remove the almond inside it. The pairs chosen were Piyusha and Arshiya vs Loka and Hridya. Sambhav and Soundarya vs Shrey and Priyamvada. The total task was of 15 minutes. Sambhav and Soundarya get an added minute extra as they had earned an advantage. Loka and Hridya get one-minute minus from their allotted time as a part of their disadvantage.

Sunny was impressed by Loka’s dance moves and also ate around 5-6 laddoos. Hridya, on the other hand, ate only 1-2. Hridya vomits during the task while Loka controls himself. Piyush and Arshiya start with Methi Laddoos.

Next up were Sambhav and Soundarya and Shrey and Priyamvada. Shrey and Sambhav stun the other contestants with their dance moves. Sunny gets impressed with Shrey and sends him first. The couple starts with eating Methi Laddoos. So does Sambhav and Soundarya. Both the couple performs well.

Also Read | Splitsvilla 12: Aradhna Sharma Reveals Attributes Of Her Ideal Man

Test Your Bond Challenge Results

Loka and Hridya collect 8 almonds

Piyush and Arshiya collect 7 almonds

Shrey and Priyamvada collect 12 almonds

Sambhav and Soundarya collect 16 almonds

Piyush and Arshiya, and Shrey and Priyamvada are in the dumping zone. Bhavya, Hridya and Miesha argue amongst themselves. The winners of this task get gifts from Vega Hairstyling Appliances. The episode comes to an end.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.