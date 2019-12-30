Splitsvilla 12: Uday Sachdeva Talks About His Heartbreaks And Past Relationships

Uday Sachdeva, a participant of MTV's Splitsvilla 12 shared about his breakups and the lessons he learnt from his past relationships. On episode 17 of Splitsvilla 12, Uday Sachdeva spoke about his past relationships and how it affected him the most and shaped him to the person he is today.

Uday Sachdeva speaks about his past relationships on Splitsvilla 12

Uday Sachdeva originally from Delhi said that he has had 3-4 relationships in the past and till now, every relationship mattered to him because it changed him as a human. He went on saying that his first relationship flipped his life completely, firstly because he was only 15 when he had his first heartbreak and that too for a silly reason. His second girlfriend was also from his school, who he met much later and felt connected to her. After a couple of times when they went out on dates and the late phone calls started, Uday realised he actually liked her but unfortunately, the girls did not feel the same way, leading to his second heartbreak.

Uday Sachdeva’s third relationship too ended up in a miserable way. He reportedly said that his third relationship ended because he somehow could not feel the vibe of being in love or being in a relationship. He also said that he blames himself for it. The Splitsvilla 12 contestant then went on saying that all the three relationships have shaped him in becoming the person he is today. Uday has a keen interest in music and he said that if he had not had his heart breaks because of his relationships, he would not have become what he is today. Uday Sachdeva is one of the 12 male contestants of Splitsvilla season 12 hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha.

