Splitsvilla 10 Contestants Get Their Fans Nostalgic With A Small Reunion

Reality shows have always been great grounds to make new friends as well as enemies. The popularity of shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla are the inspirations behind some of the current reality shows. The audience loves watching their favourite contestants on-screen and they surely are there to back them. One such example is Kishwer Merchant-Prince Narula and Baseer Ali-Priyank Sharma’s unbreakable friendship. Similarly, Splitsvilla 10 gang, Akash Choudhary, Nibideta Pal, Priyank Sharma, and Naina Singh were spotted together while enjoying ar their special reunion. Their pictures were revealed through Priyank Sharma’s Instagram profile. Read more to know about the friendship between Splitsvilla 10 contestants.

Splitsvilla 10 contestants meet up for a reunion

The four met and had a great time while enjoying with his ex co-contestants. Most of them are having quite a great time on television, and the reunion might have served as a breath of fresh air for these stars. Watching these four in the same place will surely be nostalgic for all the viewers. That particular show was also in the news because of Divya Agarwal and Priyank Sharma’s relationship. The season in which these stars were participating was won by Baseer Ali and Naina Singh. Read more to see some fan reactions on Splitsvilla 10.

Fan Reactions

Kaun Kehta Haii Reality Show Me Rishte Nahi Bnte??

Reality Show Me Rishte Bante Bhi Hai Aur Chalte Bhi Hai......



Perfect Couple @princenarula88 @yuvikachoudhary

Made For each other💏#Privika #biggboss #MTV #Splitsvilla10 pic.twitter.com/kw1jNP86Eg — Priya Pandey⚡ (@Priyapa0529911) November 27, 2017

