'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Here Is All You Need To Know About The Contestants Of The Show

The show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is airing on Colors after Bigg Boss 13. The show will document the journey of 12 suitors that include six men and six women. These suitors will compete against each other to win the hearts of Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

The reality Swayamwar show began on February 17. Reportedly, the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge cast was decided after many rounds of auditions. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge cast consists of many famous celebrities. The selected Mujhse Shaadi Karoge cast has been mentioned below.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Cast for Shehnaaz Gill

For Shehnaaz, out of the 6 shortlisted contestants, three of them have been rejected by Shehnaaz. These four contestants are listed below:

Rohanpreet Singh who was the runner up on the popular singing show on Colors TV called Rising Star.

Balraj Syal who is a popular standup comedian.

Indeep Bakshi, who is also a singer, was the third contestant who was selected by Shehnaaz Gill.

Mayur Verma, television actor was also selected by Shehnaaz.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill rejected Vipin Sahu who is a YouTuber by profession. She also rejected popular comedian Paritosh Tripathi.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Cast for Paras Chhabra

The prospective brides for Paras are listed below

Sanjana Galrani who is a popular model and also a popular south actor.

Heena Panchal who is very well known for her item numbers in Marathi films. Heena Panchal is also a former Bigg Boss Marathi contestant.

Jasleen Matharu who is a singer and an actor.

Ankita Shrivastav, who is also a well-known actor, was also selected by Paras.

Navdeesh who is also an actor by profession was selected by Paras Chhabra.

The show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is being hosted by Maniesh Paul. After the first episode, the show has received many positive reviews from the audience. Bigg Boss 13 fans have highly appreciated the show. The fans of the show are excited to know who will be marrying their favourite Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras and Shehnaaz. Based on online responses, the followers of Bigg Boss 13 seem to be happy with the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge cast.

