Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Contestants Impress Shehnaaz And Paras With A Muddy Task

In a recently released promo of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the contestants are seen battling it out in a muddy task to get the attention of Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. The contestants are seen going through a series of hurdles with a red rose in their mouth. While Balraj is seen bringing humour into the task, Indeep can be seen displaying his impeccable body. Check out the promo here.

Latest promo of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

ALSO READ: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Asks Paras If He Will Flip From Marriage; See Paras' Reply

In the promo of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the men and the women are seen going through many courses of hurdles to get to Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. While the men are seen having a gala time, the women are also seen putting their best foot forward. Towards the end of the promo, the men and women are seen dancing on a pole as Shehnaaz and Paras try to clean the mud on their body with some water.

ALSO READ: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sidnaaz To Reunite On The Show, Rashami Desai To Make An Appearance

The wedding based reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge features Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for a suitor. Both Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra had to select five people each who would then go inside the house. Shehnaaz Gill chose Rohanpreet Singh, Balraj Syal, Indeep Bakshi, Mayur Verma, and Dr Mayank Agnihotri.

While Paras Chhabra chose Sanjjanaa Galrani, Heena Panchal, Jasleen Matharu, Ankita Shrivastav, and Navdeesh Kaur. While Sidharth Shukla will be seen helping Shehnaaz Gill find an eligible suitor, Rashami Desai will run to Paras Chhabra’s rescue with the girls. Shehnaaz Gill’s part in the show- Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was revealed on Bigg Boss 13 itself, Paras being a part of the show was revealed much later.

ALSO READ: 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Shehnaaz Reveals Sidharth Doesn’t Feel The Way She Does, Watch

ALSO READ: Paras Says Mahira Would Not Allow Him To Do 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' If They Were Dating

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.