Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sidnaaz To Reunite On The Show, Rashami Desai To Make An Appearance

In the premier night of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which was held on February 17, 2020, former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill was asked to select five men who she thinks poses the qualities of her suitor. She impressed the Sidnaaz supporters after she mentioned that she wants a person who has a few qualities like Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz was seen selecting two men who will be sent inside the house. However, in today’s episode, she will be seen reuniting with Sidharth Shukla for the first time after Bigg Boss 13 finale. Check out the new promo of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, here.

ALSO READ: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra's Mother Lists Qualities She Wants In Her 'bahu'

Sidnaaz to reunite in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

ALSO READ: 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge's' New Promo Sees Paras Chhabra 'test' His Chemistry With The Girls

In the promo, the host of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Manish Paul is seen telling Shehnaaz Gill just as love is blind, she has to be blindfolded and find her love. After she is blindfolded, she is asked to touch the hands of a few men and see if she likes them. Sidharth Shukla is waiting at the end of the line and when Shehnaaz Gill is finally asked to touch his hand she recognises him. She says that the guy standing at the end of the line gave her a very Sidharth Shukla vibe.

When her blindfold is taken off she is surprised to see Sidharth Shukla standing in front of her. She runs towards him and hugs him. They even share an affectionate kiss and Shehnaaz is seen tearing up. While it is unclear if Sidharth Shukla is a part of the show or was making a special appearance, however, Sidnaaz fans are over the moon after the promo released.

ALSO READ: 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' New Promo: Shehnaaz Gill Starts Her Hunt To Find The Perfect Dulha

Apart from Sidharth Shukla, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai will also be seen making an appearance on tonight's episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The marriage-based reality show titled Mujhse Shadi Karoge will feature Shehnaaz Gill along with Paras Chhabra looking for their significant others. The official Twitter account of Colors TV has been promoting the upcoming show- Mujhse Shaadi Karoge extensively. While Shehnaaz Gill’s part in the upcoming show was revealed on Bigg Boss 13 itself, Paras being a part of the show was revealed much later.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Confirms That She Will Not Get Married On The New Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.