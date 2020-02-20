Paras Says Mahira Would Not Allow Him To Do 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' If They Were Dating

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra has spoken about the bond he shares with fellow housemate Mahira Sharma. After being one of the six finalists on Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra bagged the wedding based reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharenma’s pair got a lot of appreciation from the audiences. The audience even shipped for the couple calling them ‘Pahira’ by mixing both their names. Paras has, however, revealed the nature of his relationship with Mahira Sharma. Here’s what he has to say.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Mahira Shamra Opens Up About Her Bonding With Paras Chhabra

What bond do Paras and Mahira share?

In an interview with a reputed entertainment publication, Paras Chhabra spoke about the bond he shares with Mahira Sharma. Though the two have been linked together on multiple occasions, Paras Chhabra states that the two are just good friends. He also added that he and Mahira shared an emotional and mental connect, however, he added that she is his best friend.

Paras Chhabra went on to say that if Mahira Sharma was dating him, she would have never allowed him to be a part of the new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. However, Paras revealed that Mahira is very happy that he bagged the show. Paras Chhabra spoke about how he really missed Mahira Sharma for two days after she got evicted. He said that they always stood for each other and were always supporting each other. Paars Chhabra believes that the audience enjoyed the pair together because they liked the loyalty that they had in their friendship.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma Comments On Paras Chhabra's "wedding"

The wedding based reality show titled 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' features former Bigg Boss 13 finalists Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their significant others. Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla will be seen playing an important role in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. While Sidharth Shukla will be seen helping Shehnaaz Gill find an eligible suitor, Rashami Desai will run to Paras Chhabra’s rescue with the girls. The official Twitter account of Colors TV has been promoting the show- Mujhse Shaadi Karoge extensively. While Shehnaaz Gill’s part in the show was revealed on Bigg Boss 13 itself, Paras being a part of the show was revealed much later.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Check Out Some Best Moments Of Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma

ALSO READ: 'Don't Kiss My Daughter', Mahira Sharma's Mother WARNS Paras Chhabra; Twitterati Objects

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.